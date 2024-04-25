Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,083
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1817
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,012. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
