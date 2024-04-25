Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,012. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

