Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,083

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1817
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,012. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2796 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
SellerGrün
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Sedwick - May 29, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateMay 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 12, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2017
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 10, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

