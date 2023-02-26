flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Kreuzer 1826 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1826
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

