Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Kreuzer 1825 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5579 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
