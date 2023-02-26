flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Kreuzer 1825 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5579 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

