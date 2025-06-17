Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)