Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC53,300
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1824
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
