Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC53,300

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

