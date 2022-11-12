Kreuzer 1820 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)