Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)