Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
SellerWAG
DateNovember 9, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

