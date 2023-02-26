Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)