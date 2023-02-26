Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC20,910
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1815
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
