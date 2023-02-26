Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5567 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition VF (2)