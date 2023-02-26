flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Kreuzer 1813 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC18,389

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5567 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1813 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Kreuzer 1813 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

