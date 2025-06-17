Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
1 Groschen 1818 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1818
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1818 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I
