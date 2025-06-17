flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Groschen 1818 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1818 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Groschen 1818 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1818
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1818 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1818 S at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

