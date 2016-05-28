flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Groschen 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Groschen 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1810
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price

