1 Groschen 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1)