Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
1 Groschen 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1810
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections