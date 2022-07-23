Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
1 Groschen 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC25,937
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1808
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
