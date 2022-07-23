1 Groschen 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) VF (2)