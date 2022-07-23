flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Groschen 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Groschen 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,937

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1808
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2831 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Groschen 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

