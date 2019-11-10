6 Kreuzer 1826 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1826 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)