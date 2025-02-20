Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Kreuzer 1825 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.S.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,500
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
