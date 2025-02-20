flag
6 Kreuzer 1825 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,500

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

