6 Kreuzer 1822 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1822 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)