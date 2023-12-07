flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Kreuzer 1822 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1822 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1822
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1822 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

