Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Kreuzer 1820 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1820
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
