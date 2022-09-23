flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Kreuzer 1819 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1819 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1819 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1819All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions