Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Kreuzer 1819 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1819
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1819 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections