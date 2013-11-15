flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Kreuzer 1818 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1818 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3047 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1818 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

