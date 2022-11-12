flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Kreuzer 1810 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1810 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC56,075

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1810
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1810All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions