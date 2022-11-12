Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Kreuzer 1810 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC56,075
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1810
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
