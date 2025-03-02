Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Kreuzer 1808 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,2 - 2,7 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC75,228
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5556 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
