Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Kreuzer 1826 G. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.S.
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1826
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 with mark G. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
