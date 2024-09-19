flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1826 G. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 G H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 G H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1826
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 with mark G. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1826 G at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price

