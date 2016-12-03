flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1824 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1824 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
SellerKünker
DateAugust 28, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

