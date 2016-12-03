3 Kreuzer 1824 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (1)