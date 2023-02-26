flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1823 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1823 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1823 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5577 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
