flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1822 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1822 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1822 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1822
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1822All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions