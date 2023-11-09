3 Kreuzer 1822 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1822 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place October 9, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (7)