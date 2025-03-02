flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1821 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1821 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1821
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1821 S at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
