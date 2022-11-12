flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1820 S. H.S.C.S. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.S.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1820 S H.S.C.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1820
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. H.S.C.S.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
