Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1817 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1817 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1817
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 S at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

