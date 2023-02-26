3 Kreuzer 1817 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1817 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (2)