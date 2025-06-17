flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1816 S. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 S H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1816
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1816 with mark S. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1816 S at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1816 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1816 S at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1816All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions