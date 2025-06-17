Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Kreuzer 1816 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC26,414
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1816
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
