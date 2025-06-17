flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1816 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC26,414

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1816
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1816All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions