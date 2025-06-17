flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1815 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1815
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1815 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1815 L at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1815 L at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
