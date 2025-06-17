flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

3 Kreuzer 1808 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Variety:H.S.C.

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 L H.S.C. - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC137,171

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
