Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
3 Kreuzer 1808 L. H.S.C. (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Variety:H.S.C.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC137,171
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 3 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. H.S.C.. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
