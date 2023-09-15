Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1826 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1826
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections