Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1826 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1826
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 25, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Dorotheum - May 23, 2013
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 23, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateMay 26, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1826 S at auction UBS - September 15, 2003
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 15, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price

