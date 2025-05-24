Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1825 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,063
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2924 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections