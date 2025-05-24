flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1825 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,063

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2924 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 30, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
SellerFrühwald
DateOctober 27, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
SellerFrühwald
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1825 S at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1825All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 20 KreuzerNumismatic auctions