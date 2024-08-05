20 Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

