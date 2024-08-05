flag
20 Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4443 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Via - August 5, 2024
SellerVia
DateAugust 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Via - May 28, 2024
SellerVia
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - October 31, 2020
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 8, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
SellerMöller
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
