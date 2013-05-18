flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1823 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1823 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 S at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1823All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 20 KreuzerNumismatic auctions