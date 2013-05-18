Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1823 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1823
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
