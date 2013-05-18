20 Kreuzer 1823 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1823 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5)