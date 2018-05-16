flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1820 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1820
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1787 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

