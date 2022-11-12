Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1819 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1819
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1819 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
