Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1819 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1819 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1819 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1819 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1819 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1819 S at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

