flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1813 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1813 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1813 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC46,490

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1813All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 20 KreuzerNumismatic auctions