Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1812 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,099

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1812
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2802 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMay 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
SellerWAG
DateOctober 11, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
