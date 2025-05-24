Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1812 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,099
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1812
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2802 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
