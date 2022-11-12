20 Kreuzer 1807 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (9) VF (10)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (4)

Künker (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)