20 Kreuzer 1807 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 L - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,273

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1807
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Künker - March 2, 2010
SellerKünker
DateMarch 2, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 L at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 19, 2007
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 19, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price

