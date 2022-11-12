Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
20 Kreuzer 1807 L (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,273
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1807
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
