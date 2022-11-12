flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

20 Kreuzer 1807 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,273

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1807
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - March 2, 2010
SellerKünker
DateMarch 2, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 20 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price

