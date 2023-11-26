10 Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)