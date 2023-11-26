flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

10 Kreuzer 1824 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 335 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1824 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1824All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 10 KreuzerNumismatic auctions