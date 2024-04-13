flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

10 Kreuzer 1820 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1820
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 S at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

