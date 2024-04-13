Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
10 Kreuzer 1820 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1820
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
