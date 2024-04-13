10 Kreuzer 1820 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 10 Kreuzer 1820 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (7) VF (1)