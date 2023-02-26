Heller 1824 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5578 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (3)