Heller 1824 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationHeller
- Year1824
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5578 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
For the sale of Heller 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
