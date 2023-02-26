flag
Heller 1824 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1824
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5578 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1824 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

