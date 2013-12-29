Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Heller 1819 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
- Diameter15,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationHeller
- Year1819
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
