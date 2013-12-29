Heller 1819 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition XF (2)