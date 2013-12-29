flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Heller 1819 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1819
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1819 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1819 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1819All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins HellerNumismatic auctions