Heller 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1176 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition XF (2)