Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Heller 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1818
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1176 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1818 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1818 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
