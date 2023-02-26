flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Heller 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1817
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5572 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1817 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1817All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins HellerNumismatic auctions