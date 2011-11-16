flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Heller 1809 "Type 1809-1824" (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1809 "Type 1809-1824" - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1809 "Type 1809-1824" - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC139,660

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1809
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

