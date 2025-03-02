flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Heller 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Diameter15,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationHeller
  • Year1809
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4904 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 2, 2025.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Heller 1809 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
