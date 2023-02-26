flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1809
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1809All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions