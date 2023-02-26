Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
1 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
- MetalCopper
- Weight1 - 1,4 g
- Diameter17,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1809
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
