1 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (3)