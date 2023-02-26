flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

1 Pfennig 1821 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter17,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1821
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3050 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 1 Pfennig 1821 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

